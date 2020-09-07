Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 10,320 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $77.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

