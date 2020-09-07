Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 10,201 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,888,000 after buying an additional 165,739 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 538,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,111,000 after purchasing an additional 331,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 981,988 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,125,382. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $188.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.83 and its 200 day moving average is $150.13.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

