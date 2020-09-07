Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Ralph Lauren worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 189.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 149,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 97,684 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $7,884,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE:RL opened at $74.05 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.