Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 4,750 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Thor Industries worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 54.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,536,000 after buying an additional 2,065,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 210.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 546,244 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 419,807 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 725.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 304,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,570,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

NYSE THO opened at $92.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.48. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

