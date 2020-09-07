Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,066 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Premier worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Premier by 6.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Premier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Premier by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Premier by 44.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

PINC opened at $32.51 on Monday. Premier Inc has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Benchmark lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.77.

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

