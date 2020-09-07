Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 828,945 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Douglas Emmett worth $26,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

DEI stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

