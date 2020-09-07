Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,629 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,165,000 after buying an additional 157,778 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 84.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $126.33 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.19 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

