Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 101.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYND. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth $26,927,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 404,287 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 593,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 393,666 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,929,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after buying an additional 355,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after buying an additional 318,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WYND opened at $31.44 on Monday. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -261.98 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $2,072,190.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 741,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,559,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,594 shares in the company, valued at $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

WYND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.51.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

