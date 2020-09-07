Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.25 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,398 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 447,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $27,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM opened at $78.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.