Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,412 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of United Bankshares worth $25,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

UBSI stock opened at $27.04 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

