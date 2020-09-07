Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $84.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.0813 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $980,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,613,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,549.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,924 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,416 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

