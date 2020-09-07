Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,590 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Landstar System worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140,343 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Landstar System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,376,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,772,000 after acquiring an additional 48,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Landstar System by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,254,000 after acquiring an additional 113,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Landstar System by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 444.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,914,000 after acquiring an additional 660,854 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

In related news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $133.09 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

