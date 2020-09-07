Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Eastgroup Properties worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

EGP stock opened at $131.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

