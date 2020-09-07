Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 2,740 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Mylan worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 3.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Mylan by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Mylan by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Mylan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYL stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MYL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

