Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137,773 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.87% of Dmc Global worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 739,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 489,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dmc Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Dmc Global news, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $645,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $43,642.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BOOM stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Dmc Global Inc has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $54.11.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.