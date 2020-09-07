Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 182.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 421,914 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.34% of Sterling Bancorp worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,216 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,163,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after buying an additional 1,648,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after buying an additional 91,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after buying an additional 43,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after buying an additional 403,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $12.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

