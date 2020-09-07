Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,773 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.17% of Mdu Resources Group worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 353,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 93,753 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 40.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the first quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mdu Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.50%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby acquired 2,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at $468,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

