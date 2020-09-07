Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,107 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Insiders sold 30,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $117.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.79. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Edward Jones cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

