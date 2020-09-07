Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,306 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 252,683 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.26% of Synovus Financial worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,213 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,321,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,271 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 817,895 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 593,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $22.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

SNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

