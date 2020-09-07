Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 189.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,738 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGRE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,248,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,465,000 after buying an additional 581,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Paramount Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after acquiring an additional 788,481 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,042,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,700 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 4,444,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after acquiring an additional 694,700 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Paramount Group by 432.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,419,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,000 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Paramount Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

