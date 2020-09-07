Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $7.73 Million in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 503,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.34% of Capri as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Capri by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capri from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.62.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $17.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.17 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

