Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.86 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,831 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.27% of Boot Barn worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 35.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Boot Barn by 123.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Boot Barn by 5,262.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $105,000.

Boot Barn stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $860.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

