Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 164.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,573 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.50% of World Fuel Services worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of INT opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. World Fuel Services Corp has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $817,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.