Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,367 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748 shares in the company, valued at $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OGS opened at $73.17 on Monday. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.81.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

