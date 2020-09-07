Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 543,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.38% of Kennedy-Wilson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 28.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,262,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,839,987.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 338,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KW opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.17. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KW. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.