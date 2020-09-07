MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,162 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.29% of MGIC Investment worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 91.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,664,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 1,962.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,059,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,981 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 181.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,704,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,627 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $8,454,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $5,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.59.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.88.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.