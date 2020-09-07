State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 32,702 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Pentair by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,321,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 14.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,612,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 332,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pentair by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 253,885 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pentair by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,306,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 474,100 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of PNR opened at $44.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.