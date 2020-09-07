Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,473 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,143.9% during the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 671.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 60,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $62.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 97.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

