Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1,338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

