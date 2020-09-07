Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 50,069 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 99.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,069 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of Columbia Sportswear worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 75.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 31,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 11,801 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $982,079.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,047,197.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 1,474 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,330,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,718,289 shares of company stock valued at $134,806,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

COLM opened at $89.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

