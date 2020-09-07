Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 25,731 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

NYSE ITW opened at $193.90 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $202.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

