State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 5,520 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,360,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after acquiring an additional 803,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,573,000 after acquiring an additional 785,874 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,814,000 after acquiring an additional 117,579 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,685,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,388,000 after acquiring an additional 419,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 965,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 181,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSXP opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

