State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NJR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,699,000 after purchasing an additional 401,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.32. New Jersey Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.30%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.