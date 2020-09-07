Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Hurco Companies stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $203.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.77.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

Earnings History for Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

