Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 3.92%.
Hurco Companies stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $203.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.77.
About Hurco Companies
