Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Hess by 37.5% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 9.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.84.

HES stock opened at $47.15 on Monday. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,898 shares of company stock worth $495,859 in the last 90 days. 11.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

