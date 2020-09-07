State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Ventas by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Evercore ISI cut Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.39.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $44.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

