Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,346 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nasdaq by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,771,000 after acquiring an additional 427,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,703,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 238,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,281,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $130.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $137.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average is $115.05.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,687 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.09.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.