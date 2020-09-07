State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,869 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 42,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 85,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BRX. TheStreet lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NYSE BRX opened at $13.04 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

