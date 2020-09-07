State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 11,380 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 158.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in International Paper by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $39.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

