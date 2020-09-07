State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.85 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 607.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 73.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

NYSE RHI opened at $53.20 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

