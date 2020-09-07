Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,464,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after acquiring an additional 258,494 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,126,000 after acquiring an additional 169,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,810,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.31.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $323.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

