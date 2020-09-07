State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 71,775 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,775 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 72.1% during the first quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,561,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,500,000 after acquiring an additional 346,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,617,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,408,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 419.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 260,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at $5,000,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 101,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $2,873,019.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $2,549,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 380,078 shares of company stock worth $10,169,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

FOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

