State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,047 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NNN opened at $37.45 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

