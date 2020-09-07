State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New $3 Million Investment in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of II-VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 125.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get II-VI alerts:

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $39.00 on Monday. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $761,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,177,900. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIVI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.