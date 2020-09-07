Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $29,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 563.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 64,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRA. TheStreet downgraded Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti upgraded Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

STRA stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. Strategic Education Inc has a 12-month low of $92.45 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.14.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $45,202.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

