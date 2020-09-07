Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $49.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

