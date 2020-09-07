$56.53 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report $56.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.06 million and the highest is $64.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $46.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $235.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.50 million to $238.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $384.44 million, with estimates ranging from $294.66 million to $474.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 19.19. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -106.54 and a beta of 1.67. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at $913,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $339,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,337 shares of company stock worth $1,687,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

