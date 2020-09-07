Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post $454.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $446.30 million and the highest is $463.90 million. Gentex posted sales of $477.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNTX. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2,267.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

