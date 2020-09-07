$236.30 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to post sales of $236.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.50 million and the highest is $240.10 million. GoPro posted sales of $131.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $797.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.05 million to $890.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $905.27 million, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 101.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,894,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,044 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoPro by 682.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 613,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 535,011 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 579.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 488,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 417,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in GoPro by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 401,711 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $4.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. GoPro has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $648.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.28.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

