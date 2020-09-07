Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will post $159.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.59 million to $173.00 million. Gulfport Energy posted sales of $285.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year sales of $745.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.82 million to $833.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $821.26 million, with estimates ranging from $744.19 million to $933.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPOR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 137,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 126,266 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter valued at about $961,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPOR opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

